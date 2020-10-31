Traffic and cycle lanes

Sir, – Dublin City Council (DCC) seems determined to proceed with a six-month trial for closing traffic into Dublin along the Strand Road leading to the East Link Tunnel, using emergency Covid powers.

The ensuing chaos of all incoming traffic finding alternative rat-runs through narrow residential streets with schools and families, would allow a cycle track on Strand Road, which is likely to be used mainly at weekends.

We believe any traffic trial during the second wave of Covid-19 will be deeply flawed, and that the DCC should implement the alternative plan, put forward by locals, for a cycle lane running alongside Strand Road, to avoid needlessly adding to the congestion and pollution already suffered by Dublin residents.

I add that a great many of us are keen cyclists. We just want a sensible scheme.

– Yours, etc,

ANTHONY PETO,

Dublin 4.