Traffic and air pollution

A chara, – In your article “Q&A: Why do we keep failing to address air pollution?” of December 1st on air pollution in Dublin, you include graphics showing that PM10 pollution (particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres, also known as respirable particulate matter) was at extremely high levels.

You note that PM10 pollution is caused by traffic. But the article focuses entirely on PM2.5 pollution and home heating.

Why the refusal to discuss the fact that traffic is a major source of air pollution? – Is mise,

RAY CUNNINGHAM,

Dublin 12 .