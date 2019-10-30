Traffic Acts already protect cyclists

Sir, – The Attorney General rejected the idea of a minimum passing distance from cyclists as it couldn’t be measured or enforced (Olivia Kelly, Home News, October 28th).

It appears the new law to combat dangerous overtaking of cyclists, to be introduced next month, may not be necessary.

The 1933 Road Traffic Act outlines: Section 50 Careless Driving: Every person who drives a vehicle in a public place without exercising reasonable consideration for persons, vehicles, and other traffic using such place shall be guilty of an offence liable on summary conviction thereof to a fine not exceeding ten pounds (€11). Section 51 Dangerous Driving. (1) states: Every person who drives a vehicle in a public place at a speed or in a manner which, having regard to all the circumstances of the case (including the nature, condition, and use of such place and the amount of traffic which then actually is or might reasonably be expected then to be in such place), is dangerous to the public shall be guilty of an offence under this section. The penalties include fines and imprisonment.

How will the Minister for Transport improve on the 1933 Road Traffic Act as Amended? – Yours, etc,

FRANK CULLINANE,

Dublin 11.