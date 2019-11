Sir, – Fine Gael doesn’t know what to do about Maria Bailey, and Lorraine Clifford-Lee is an equally embarrassing problem for Fianna Fáil. Why don’t the parties swap the two candidates? Maria Bailey could run for Fianna Fáil in Fingal, and Lorraine Clifford-Lee could run for Fine Gael in Dún Laoghaire. Then both political parties and both candidates could start afresh, with neither side in a position to throw stones at the other. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown,

Co Meath.