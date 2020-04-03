Trade secrets

A chara, – Michael McDowell writes, “The self-employed are another problem. Treating self-employed tradesmen as though they are wealthy professionals is wrong” (“Covid-19 crisis raises important points on the limits of the EU”, Opinion & Analysis, April 1st).

How does he propose to discriminate between the two categories? How many roads must a tradesman walk down before you call him a professional? Is there a dress code?

Or what about impoverished professionals and wealthy tradesmen? – Is mise,

ALAN COAKLEY,

Bandon,

Co Cork.