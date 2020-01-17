Tractors, farmers and protests

Sir, – As one contemplates switching from the bus as a form of transport to a tractor, in order to emulate our recent visitors to Dublin, might clarification be provided on the following. Is the use of a seat belt in a tractor not compulsory in Dublin? Is it okay to seat two or more persons on a single seat in a tractor cab? Is touring Dublin a legitimate use of so-called agricultural diesel? – Yours, etc,

BILLY HANNIGAN,

Limekiln,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – A considerable number of tractors were parked illegally in Merrion Square in Dublin city centre this week. I recently saw the cars of several motorists clamped in the same place because the ticket machine there was inoperative. Are there not clamps large enough to lock these tractors? – Yours, etc,

JOHN FAGAN,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.