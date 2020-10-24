Tracing system in crisis

Sir, – You quote the HSE chief executive Paul Reid as stating that, “because of a scheduling issue not enough staff were on at the weekend” (“‘Rapidly accelerating volume of calls’ and lack of staff led to weekend collapse of Covid-19 tracing”, News, October 23rd).

Irrespective of staffing numbers, surely the managers involved with this process should have ensured that people were rostered properly, even on a weekend.

Tracing should be a seven-day process! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Perhaps the HSE might like to avail of your excellent Martyn Turner calendar. The weekend days of Saturday and Sunday are helpfully marked. I am available to offer training, for a small fee, on the use of this ground-breaking technology. – Yours, etc,

MARY KEANE,

Dublin 8.