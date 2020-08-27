Tracing paper

Sir, – The Taoiseach believes every effort should be made to accommodate a 2020 GAA championship, suggesting it would be “a symbol that the country is fighting this virus” (News, August 25th). Maybe a better symbol would be to reduce the time it takes to get a Covid test result, or increase inspections and testing at meat processing plants. Or maybe Mr Martin and the Minister or Health could devise an inter-county contact-tracing championship, with the senior squads from each county spending five nights a week practising their dialing skills before doing battle every Sunday, seeking to ascend the ziggurat and claim All-Ireland immortality. – Yours, etc,

SIMON DELANEY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.