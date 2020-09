Sir, – I suspect the latest Westminster government resignations are just one more example of the normal Cummings and Govings of political life. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Kilmeena,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – In light of recent and ongoing events, should the “Mother of Parliaments” be now more appropriately named “The House of Cummings”? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DONEGAN,

Birr,

Co Offaly.