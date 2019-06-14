Tory leadership contest

A chara, – If democracy ensures you get the leadership you deserve, then the Conservative Party deserves Boris Johnson as leader. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It’s not often that we encounter examples of damning with faint praise these days, so I congratulate Thomas Ryan on describing Michael Gove as “one of the most talented politicians in the Tory party” (Letters, June 13th). – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – I suspect that recent revelations by some contenders for the leadership of the Conservative Party in the UK will be greeted on the bowling greens of middle England with snorts of derision! – Yours, etc,

FRANK WALSH,

Coolballow,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – Far be it from me to dissent from the opinion of Thomas Ryan, but if Michael Gove is what passes for a “fiercely articulate conservative intellectual”, then small wonder, as the former British education secretary Mr Gove himself famously said, “the people have had enough of experts”.

Yours, etc,

ALAN EUSTACE,

Oxford,

United Kingdom.

Sir, – Sajid Javid, the ex-banker millionaire Tory leadership candidate, seeks to reassure the Irish on why removing the backstop is good for the peace process.

This may seem a strange approach but his advice to another Celtic people (the Cornish) was to forget your language, culture, and history and become just a part of southwest England.

Perhaps he really thinks the Irish should just become more English as well? – Yours, etc,

TIM JAMES,

Penzamce,

Kernow,

European Union.

Sir, – Would I be very far off the mark to suggest that the contenders have much in common: boundless ambition and self-belief along with limitless incompetence? – Yours, etc,

MYLES

KELLEHER,

Swords,

Co Dublin.