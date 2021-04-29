Top of the morning

Sir, – In our family the milk bottle was shaken prior not only to opening it but at various stages of the milk’s consumption (with one hand on the lid lest it fly off). This afforded equal nutritional opportunities to all.

Remembering the sound of the stream of horses and carts (and later the electrically powered milk wagons) as they left the dairy over the back wall in the early hours, followed by the clinking of the collected empties, I wonder how many times our parents had an earlier start to the day after we were thus wakened.

One of the less favoured bainne memories was seeing people drink straight from the milk bottle before returning it to the fridge. – Yours, etc,

MICHELE SAVAGE,

Dublin 12.