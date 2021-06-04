Top of the class

Sir, – In what has been yet another extraordinary school year, recognition is in order for students across the country.

With the Leaving Cert exams only days away, it ought to be remembered that for the Class of 2021, this ordeal started last March with the closure of schools and the move to online learning.

That was never going to be the same as the in-person experience of education.

As disjointed as that has been, it has been invaluable to have students back at school, especially allowing for some form of closure for those who are completing their respective stages of education, and also for those who were only getting to know their new school and classmates since September.

Well done to all our students as they embark upon the Leaving Cert exams or begin their well-earned summer holidays. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN SPARLING,

Corbally,

Limerick.