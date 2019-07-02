Top marks for tidy towns

Sir, – Recently my wife and I attended a wedding in Leitrim. We drove there on the N2 from Dublin Airport via Slane, Monaghan, Clones, Belturbet and Carrigallen, and returned via Mohill, Newtownforbes and the N4.

We didn’t see any litter anywhere; in any of the towns or on the roads. Without exception, the grass verges were well kept, the footpaths free of weeds and the public spaces perfectly maintained. The sense of community was everywhere in evidence; something that simply does not exist any more in England. – Yours, etc,

(Prof) TONY ELLIOTT

KELLY,

Winchester, UK.