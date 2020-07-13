Too many hats for Catherine Martin?

A chara, – I share Diarmaid Ferriter’s concern for the multitasking required of Catherine Martin in her new portfolio (“How can you be Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and Gaeltacht?”, Opinion & Analysis, July 10th).

The department’s title is an accurate reflection of how all six tasks rank in the priorities of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

However, such a wide-ranging portfolio is not without precedent. Athena was also a multitasker. Her duties included being goddess of wisdom, law and justice, weaving, mathematics, arts and crafts, protection of Athens, and strategic warfare.

She handled her portfolio with distinction.

Is it possible that Catherine Martin will confound her critics by becoming the syncretic Athena of Monaghan?

If so, she will need all the supernatural skills of Athena, especially wisdom and picking her battles. – Yours, etc,

PEADAR MacMÁGHNAIS,

Baile Átha Cliath 5.

Sir, – Diarmaid Ferriter asks what unifies Catherine Martin’s responsibilities as Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

They are all boundless sources of free tickets. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.