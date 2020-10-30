Too fond of the shebeen?

Sir, – The word “shebeen” is an affectionate term used in the past to admire the cleverness of people who could drink without the gardaí (and the police during British days) catching them. (It has a slight “cute hoor” flavour to it.) When drinkers were caught, the sentiment was to feel sorry for the drinkers getting caught.

Meeting to drink like this during a pandemic is far more serious. It is now a life and death matter for the local community, and cannot be tolerated in a light-hearted humorous way. It is likely to greatly spread the virus. We should all be recommended to report any such establishments to save lives locally. – Yours, etc,

GABRIELLE

BROCKLESBY,

Co Dublin.