Toning down the election rhetoric

Sir, – The English preacher John Wesley advised his followers voting in the election of 1774 to vote, without fee or reward, for the person they judged most worthy; to speak no evil of the person they voted against, and to take care their spirits were not sharpened against those who voted on the other side.

During the general election in 2020, it would be wise if our party leaders followed Wesley’s wisdom and encouraged party activists and candidates to disagree well with people from other political parties. Debates can be robust and yet respectful. Without leadership on this issue, I fear Irish politics could go down the same unfortunate path we’ve seen in other jurisdictions of late., – Yours, etc,

