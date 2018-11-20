Tolerance or aggressive secularism?

Sir, – Stephanie Nouailhetas rightly attests that the contempt displayed by social conservatives in Ireland in earlier decades was “shocking” (November 17th). It certainly was.

However, I strongly dispute her claim that Ireland is now a tolerant country.

Ireland has merely substituted one intolerant ideology for another. Theocracy has given way to aggressive secularism. In 2018 any opinion that doesn’t conform to a socially liberal worldview is derided as “hate speech”. And so “tolerance” simply describes the attitude of a liberal-metropolitan elite towards anyone who agrees with them.

That’s quite a narrow definition.

It’s rather like a men-only golf club claiming that they’re tolerant because they regard all men as equal. – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN,

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.