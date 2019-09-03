Tolerance and freedom of speech

Sir, – Dr David Robert Grimes claims that the current “screed of articles bemoaning intolerance of conservative or fringe views“ is “largely based on misrepresentation” (“Free speech is not the same as freedom from consequences”, Opinion & Analysis, August 30th). He gives no evidence to back this assertion of misrepresentation, contenting himself instead with eloquent references to Nazi Germany.

For some years now we have witnessed a spate of intolerant behaviour on American university campuses where lectures and seminars are regularly disrupted and speakers forced to leave the podium. Talks by speakers officially invited to campus are frequently cancelled by university authorities because of threats of violent demonstrations. Most such speakers are of mainline conservative persuasion. This US campus intolerance is now spreading across the Atlantic to Europe.

Dr Grimes knows well of this intolerance and yet he makes no reference to it, let alone condemn it. The university should surely be the last institution on earth to frustrate freedom of speech.

In my experience, most academics are very embarrassed by this current intolerance on campuses. It doesn’t seem to bother Dr Grimes, however. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM REVILLE,

Emeritus Professor

of Biochemistry,

UCC.