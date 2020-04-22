Together and apart

Sir, – For the past two weekends in our neighbourhood, we have had a “Song at Six”, thanks to the brilliant idea of one of the residents.

We are invited to stand at our front gates, keeping the social distancing rule.

We are fortunate enough to have a trumpeter resident, who, together with some gifted singers, moves along the road, stopping long enough for us to listen to or join in a song at various points.

So far we have had Somewhere over the Rainbow and Amazing Grace, remembering the victims of the pandemic.

We are close enough to exchange a few words with a neighbour without breaking the rules.

It is a way of strengthening the community spirit and making us appreciate that we are all in this together, and that makes a big difference at a very difficult time. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.