Sir, – Your letter writer (July 3rd) who “saw yesterday today and will see it again tomorrow” should be cautioned to note what my father told me many years ago: “Today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday and all is well.”

The poor man died aged 42 but at least he lived in the present, Deo gratias! – Yours, etc,

BRENDA

MORGAN,

Howth,

Co Dublin.