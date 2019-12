A chara, – To vote twice or not at all – that seems to be the question in our Dáil.

Considering Fianna Fáil’s spectacular display of abstentionism in the Dáil last Tuesday (December 3rd) one wonders if the party has decided to reverse its 1926 decision to abandon abstentionism and reunite with Sinn Féin? – Is mise,

MÁIRE Uí MHUIRNÍN,

Spidéal,

Co na Gaillimhe.