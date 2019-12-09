To vote, or not to vote?

Sir, – I have voted every year since I gained this privilege over 60 years ago.

Things may change in 2020 as sadly I now have serious reservations regarding the integrity of our politicians. While some demonstrate this deficiency in an overt manner, others by their failure to condemn appear to condone it thus demonstrating a weakness of character surely undesirable in those overseeing our country. Together with this come all the unsolved problems relating to housing, homelessness and hospitals.

What is the answer? I have no idea to propose.

Whether I will remain at home on voting day in the coming election remains to be seen; not to exercise my right to vote is a very serious decision. – Yours, etc,

ELIZABETH LAW,

Cobh,

Co Cork.