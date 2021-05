A chara, – In Róisín Ingle’s interview with Ryan Tubridy (May 29th), we discovered how his media career began with a letter published in The Irish Times in which he complained that there too few movies for boys of 12½.

Would it be unrealistic for me to expect that my RTÉ career might begin with a letter complaining about the The Late Late Show summer break and the effect this has on boys over 12? – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.