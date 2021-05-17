Timing is everything

Sir, – I enjoyed Frank McNally’s account of the challenges he faced in precisely timing his arrival in the narrow window afforded by the HSE to prospective vaccine recipients (An Irishman’s Diary, May 15th).

A friend of mine, a successful company CEO, often reminds me that in business, early is on time, on time is late, and late is unprofessional.

Perhaps it is timely, as the number of citizens vaccinated increases, to issue a reminder that when it comes to a dinner party invitation, the order of that statement is reversed. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Frank McNally always shows up on time at my breakfast table. His Irishman’s Diary is always a delight. – Yours, etc,

CL MURPHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.