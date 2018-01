Sir, – I enjoyed Frank Harvey’s short letter of January 31st about your editorial of January 29th, which noted that 7,000 acute hospital beds are required by the year 203.

I’m reminded of earlier this decade, when Michael Noonan predicted on budget day that Ireland’s recession would be over by “Two Fifteen”.

Some minister for finance who could fix the economy during his lunch break! – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.