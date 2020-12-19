Timely care plans for children with scoliosis

Sir, – I want to voice my support for young children and adolescents waiting for scoliosis appointments and surgery dates.

I underwent a spinal fusion for scoliosis in May 2018 aged 15. I understand the impact it has on someone to have to play the “waiting game” before surgery. As I am on the other side of surgery it’s important to me to be able to highlight this issue in order to make a difference, even if it’s small.

It was a scary time for me, and my heart aches for anyone who lives with the effects of scoliosis. Waiting was one of the hardest experiences. I remember every day I would come home from school in a hurry to check the letter box, to see if my surgery date had come through. I experienced so much anxiety because I didn’t know what to expect. The longer I waited the more apprehensive I felt about the procedure. My curve got bigger and the prominence on my back was increasing a lot.

Parents should not have to fight for their children to be seen and treated. Instead of them spending energy advocating for their children they should be focusing on their children’s needs. It’s enough watching their child’s physical and mental health decline because of the impact of scoliosis.

If I had one wish in the world, that would be that every child with scoliosis has a timely plan of care, whether that be surgery or just a chance to speak to a consultant.

Many families are waiting longer than six months to be seen, even longer for surgery dates. I think that is completely unfair and a children’s right issue.

I completely understand that there are limited resources and not enough nurses and consultants but if there was any way something could be done to improve the situation in Ireland I think the children and their families would feel relieved.

The longer children wait the deeper the impact it will have on both the child and the family.

Don’t children deserve better than being left to suffer? – Yours, etc,

MILLE ANDERSEN,

Co Dublin.