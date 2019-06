Sir, – A long time ago near Amsterdam, I met a few Irish people after a rugby match. I said that my girlfriend came from Dublin. That was not good enough. I was told that, as an absolute minimum, I must split Dublin people into north or south of the river.

Now, 40 years later, I would say that it is about time they did that to the Dublin football team. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BARTON,

Maynooth, Co Kildare.