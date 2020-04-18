Time to reopen council allotments

Sir, – When coronavirus struck, councils across Ireland closed their allotments. The growing season had just started and the first crops were in the ground.

Across Ireland, fruit and vegetables worth thousands of euro will rot in the ground from lack of water and care if we are not allowed back on our allotments.

The large outdoor spaces on allotments allow for very safe social distancing, and allotment holders can only enter the allotments with a key.

They are safer than our council parks which allow anyone to enter.

Allotment holders produce food for themselves, friends, and family but now we have to go to supermarkets to buy imported fruit and vegetables.

This doesn’t make sense.

Now more than ever we need to “grow our own”.’

While the councils’ initial reaction was thought initially to be for the best, could they please look again at the situation and reopen our allotments? – Yours, etc,

LINDA

UHLEMANN,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.