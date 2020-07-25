Time to make Sláintecare a reality

Sir, – The NHS in Britain was set up rapidly following the second World War. Using large-scale state borrowing, over 2,500 hospitals moved into state ownership by 1948.

The Sláintecare report to deliver universal healthcare and whole-system reform, which has cross-party support, was published in May 2017, with a generous 10-year timeframe for implementation. The term of this Government ends in 2025. With universal support for healthcare workers following the Covid-19 response, there is a unique opportunity to implement a world-class, single-tier healthcare system now. This will deliver more efficient and effective healthcare and improve outcomes. The only thing preventing full implementation by the end of this Government’s term will be lack of political will. – Yours, etc,

DAMIEN BENNETT,

Belfast.