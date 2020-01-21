Time to look beyond Dublin

Sir, – We shouldn’t be throwing caution to the winds and allowing all kinds of dubious buildings and accommodation in Dublin city. Previous guidelines on height and density now seem to be relaxed to fulfil a current need for housing.

We should be looking forward towards a time when tele-working in homes and hubs in rural Ireland will be the norm and people will realise that further well-planned and delivered decentralisation will get many more people out of the city to live a more relaxed and healthy life in the country.

Short-term solutions are in danger of making our city look ridiculous and creating ghettos for the future. Future housing policymakers should look to where there is space to build comfortable homes. And our “jobs creators” should focus on places outside Dublin city for attracting new enterprises.

That’s my “manifesto”! – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.