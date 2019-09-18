Time to listen to Defence Forces

Sir, – That Jack Chambers TD (Fianna Fáil) has called for a pay review body for the Defence Forces is welcome (News, September 16th).

A full review of pay, allowances and conditions of service which the Government would agree to implement in full upon receipt of that review would end the current crisis.

What is also needed is a discussion regarding the future of the Defence Forces domestically and on overseas service in the years to come.

The Defence Forces have served this State with distinction since its foundation, and now is the time to define their role for future years.

The current crisis can be fixed with Government will, and with a Minister with the vision and ability to deliver for the Defence Forces at the Cabinet table.

It’s time for the Government to act. – Yours, etc,

CONOR HOGARTY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.