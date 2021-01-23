Time to focus on ports and airports

Sir, – Dr David Nabarro of the World Health Organisation is recommending stronger restrictions at ports and airports, particularly in view of the threat from more transmissable Covid variants. Ireland’s authorities appear to have set their faces against this. As with previous mistakes, such as initial discouragement of masks and the compromised remix of Nphet’s pre-Christmas advice, a credible explanation for this stance is lacking.

References to glitches with Australian quarantine, the open border with the North, and internal virus spread being a greater problem are clear examples of allowing the perfect to be the enemy of the good. The real reason behind the reluctance to do the right thing on this issue is baffling, but the approach needs to change very quickly. – Yours, etc,

DENIS CONLAN,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.