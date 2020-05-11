Time to end horse racing shutdown

Sir, – Ireland’s horse racing and breeding industry stands out as an indigenously inspired, labour-intensive sector that has become a global leader.

A key element to this success is a busy national hunt and flat-racing calendar.

This calendar is currently suspended until June 29th.

Other countries, also beset by Covid-19, have already reopened for racing behind closed doors. The list includes Hong Kong, Japan, parts of the US (Gulfstream, Tampa, Golden Gate), Sweden, Germany and now France.

Today racing opens behind closed doors at Longchamp, Compiègne and Toulouse. Tomorrow it moves to St Cloud, Marseilles and Moulins.

Is there not a serious case for the Government to reconsider the length of the current Irish racing shutdown? – Yours, etc,

ANTOIN MURPHY,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.