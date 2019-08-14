Time to embrace European languages

A chara, – Inspired by the excellent article by Derek Scally (“The British are deluded about Germany’s fear of a no-deal Brexit”, Opinion, August 10th), I am moved to write that far from abolishing our national language as a compulsory subject in our schools we should be doing everything we can to distance ourselves from our enforced Anglophone status in these times of Brexit.

How much better would it be for us to embrace and encourage studies of Europe, European languages and indeed our indigenous language in a defiant stand against this “English captivity”. The Danes, the Dutch and others fare very well with their own languages and others.

We should remember English was bloodily forced on us and is now far from being our only option. – Is mise,

JAN FARRELL,

Gorey, Co Wexford.