Time to ditch plans for new runway?

Sir, – The Appeal Court in London has ruled against building a third runway at Heathrow Airport in London, on the basis of the Paris Agreement on climate change. Ireland should now, on the same basis, abandon the ill-conceived new runway at Dublin Airport that will produce seven million tonnes a year of CO2 emissions.

Also, in order that the costs of air travel may fall direct on those who use it, an air passenger tax and an aviation fuel duty tax must be imposed immediately. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK KEENAN,

Portmarnock, Co Dublin.