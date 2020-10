Sir, – It seems to me, looking at the high incidence of Covid cases in some counties, that the Border between the North and the 26 counties should be closed, except for essential travel, to safeguard the health of communities on both sides of the partition. – Yours, etc,

DONNCHA

Ó hÉALLAITHE,

Indreabhán,

Cois Fharraige,

Co na Gaillimhe.