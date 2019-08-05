Time to clean up our act

A chara, – I am delighted to hear that there will be a Youth Parliament meeting in Dáil Eíreann on November 15th to address the climate crisis, with the same young people that took to the streets to march about our environment, our planet and who followed in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg. I fully support engaging all ages in debate, and political discussion is to be encouraged.

I recently started my own tiny contribution to our planet by picking up rubbish in my local park. Yes, folks, I walk the park picking up rubbish that other people unceremoniously, thoughtlessly and lazily simply drop on the ground.

It is important to stress I am no eco-warrior, nor am I am member of the “Happy Pear fan club”. I love meat, I drive a car and I try to take at least one holiday a year that involves a flight, but I try to do my bit. I recycle, I buy Irish and I am aware of my water use, and I do not throw rubbish on the ground!

I have learned a lot about people since I engaged in my new endeavour. Our biggest offenders are our young people, and most of the rubbish I pick up is plastic bottles, sweet wrappers, takeaway debris and empty packets of cheap or special-offer biscuits purchased across the road in the local shop.

Yes, the self-same young people that took to the streets are the very ones that treat their environment as they do their bedrooms. Everything gets dropped on the floor!

And not to allow parents escape my criticism, the smaller children drop ice-pop sticks, spoons, wipes and many a piece of rubbish while enjoying the trip to the park and playground.

So my message is to teach your children to pick up their rubbish, help them understand the impact of their thoughtless action of dropping rubbish, and what one small thing they can do for our precious planet. It takes more than a day off school marching. It starts with picking up rubbish and putting it in a bin! – Is mise,

STEPHANIE

ST CLAIRE,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.