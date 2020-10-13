Time to change the subject?

Sir,– I suppose a one-day national pause on discussing Covid 19 is out of the question, but a break from the pandemic would be great for all our citizens who are being bombarded daily by social media outlets, radio, television, newspapers and Government sources.

It would surely not adversely effect our wellbeing for one day and might ascertain whether we are capable of having a non-Covid conversation.I do, of course, have great sympathy with families who have endured great hardships during this pandemic. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL

KAVANAGH,

Newbridge,

Co Kildare.