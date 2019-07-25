Time to boost fishing industry

Sir, – Now that Ireland’s farm economy is threatened by the prospect of cheap imports from South America and by charges of excessive pollution of methane gas from cattle, surely it is time for Government to have a new look at the potential of our fishing industry.

Our fish quotas are so small in relation to our present catching capabilities that we are losing valuable opportunities to greatly increase our fish exports. World demand for fish has never been greater.

Here in Norway it has just been announced that the country’s exports of fish and fish products for the first six months of this year amounted to 1,300,000 tonnes, a record. Most of that came from the same ocean that washes Ireland’s shores, though not from the area to which we have rightful claim. – Yours, etc,

ARTHUR REYNOLDS,

Bergen,

Norway.