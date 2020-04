Sir, – While Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are reaching a preliminary agreement and putting this document out to tender, all the while Leo Varadkar’s total days in office are ticking over.

If he remains Taoiseach for another 16 days, he will go from the second shortest term in office to fourth by leapfrogging both Albert Reynolds and Brian Cowen.

A fringe benefit and one for the history books. – Yours, etc,

COLM DOYLE,

Arbour Hill, Dublin 7.