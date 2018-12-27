Time for Project Maths experiment to end

Sir, – Over the past five years fewer than 50 per cent students have attained H3 (and equivalent) or above in Higher Level LC Maths. Assuming this is not due to poor teaching, I believe it is now time to end the Project Maths experiment.

My experience from having four Leaving Cert students is that the course work takes up to the equivalent of two Leaving Cert subjects to complete and puts at risk attaining good results across other subjects.

The additional 25 points is an irrelevance as this does not reflect any additional knowledge gained, and is just a “reward” for not dropping levels and undermines the points requirement (and associated knowledge expectation) for third level. – Yours, etc,

ADRIAN GRENHAM,

Stepaside, Dublin.