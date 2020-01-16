Time for overhaul of health system

Sir, – Much airtime and hyperbole will be given to our public health service over the next few weeks. Some of its failings can be addressed by more staffing, but to make real changes the fundamentally inefficient administrative machinery must be overhauled.

In a world where we can hail a cab and book a table from our smartwatch, one would think that GP referrals and outpatient appointments could be similarly accessed.

The anachronistic labyrinth of letters and telephone calls must look alien to our upcoming generations, and indicate a system so out of date it needs fundamental organisational re-architecting. – Yours, etc,

PEADAR

GRANT,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.