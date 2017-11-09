Time for equality and respect

Sir, – I attended a charity lunch recently with mainly women in attendance, but a handful of men were also present. The guest speaker was a woman. After her talk questions were taken, a man raised his hand. She made a point of taking a question from “a token man” then dismissed his question as being “too boring”. As a woman I have had similar experiences in predominantly male audiences but this does not make it right. Let’s not stoop to that level, and let us show the way to equality and respect between the sexes. We are not at war here! – Yours, etc,

JANE STEPHENSON,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.