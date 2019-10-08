Time for a wealth tax

Sir, – I agree strongly with David McWilliams’s column “Taxing the ultra-wealthy makes economic sense” (News Review, October 5th).

And not only the ultra-wealthy. As a fortunate member of the 10 per cent of Irish people who own 58.5 per cent of the wealth, I believe it is right and just that I should pay more tax.

In particular, as we face into the existential emergency of Brexit, and with the Government proposing a €900 million fund to help combat it, I believe this week’s budget is the perfect time to introduce a wealth tax.

To rich Irish people, I would say: think of it as a small act of patriotism, a contribution to our country at a particularly difficult moment. – Yours, etc,

ANDY

POLLAK,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.