Sir, – The most effective method of reviving the economy and protecting sustainable businesses is to fund a universal basic income for all Irish citizens at 21.

Besides the high economic multiplier effect, universal basic income is effective, efficient and provides many social benefits, creating financially independent citizens in a more just society, while also reducing many of the social ills of our society. – Yours, etc.

HUGH McDERMOTT,

Dromahair,

Co Leitrim.