Time for a site value tax

Sir,– It is becoming clear that the introduction of site-value tax would be a very important element in solving the problems with our housing crisis and the dereliction of our town and city centres.

It has been on the political agenda for some time and was included in the 2011 programme for the Fine Gael-led government. It ended up introducing the ineffective local property tax. It was again put before the cabinet in 2019 but deferred again.

The Green Party supports it and it has strong support in the other parties. They must act now. – Yours, etc,

JAMES PIKE,

Dublin 6.