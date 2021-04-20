Time for a rethink

Sir, – The Irish Times says Stephen Donnelly caused “consternation” when he said that he had asked for a review of the age-related vaccine rollout (“Donnelly abandons his proposal to examine vaccinating under-30s early”, News, April 7th).

It is a sad day when someone exhibits an ability to think laterally is viewed as problematic. No tolerance for free-thinking or an inquiring mind these days.

At some point, the media will have to reflect on its own standards during this pandemic. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.