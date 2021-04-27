Time for a realignment

Sir, – I quote a spokeswoman from the Department of Health: “This realignment of operational functions under a corporate operations office will allow the department over time to streamline internal processes, improve integration, drive innovation and bring greater efficiencies to the organisation” (“Watt restructures Department of Health with new corporate operations office”, News, April 26th).

In other words, they will know what the rest of them are doing. That’s great. I can sleep happy in my bed knowing that. – Yours, etc,

TOM FULLER,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 11.