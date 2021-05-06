Time for a motor tax rebate

Sir, – The Government successfully encouraged motor and medical insurance companies to give welcomed pandemic reductions, or rebates, to their customers over the past year. This was in acknowledgement of the reduced use of road and medical services by the public. A reduction in motor tax has not occurred. Despite reducing my road travel to less than a quarter of normal, while avoiding public transport, my road tax bill remains unchanged. – Yours, etc,

DORCHA LEE,

Navan, Co Meath.