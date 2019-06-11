Time for a congestion charge

Sir, – A car in urban areas takes up about a third of the space on the road of a bus. But a bus can carry 10 to 15 times the number of passengers a car can, and many cars have only one occupant. Since road space is limited in urban areas, those who use it should pay the full cost of using a limited public resource. London and other cities have shown the way. There must be congestion charges for using private cars in certain parts of our cities and towns, and the proceeds should be used to develop public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure. – Yours, etc,

PHILIP MORIARTY,

Dublin 9.